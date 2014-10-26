BRIEF-Fulton Financial prices offering of $125 mln senior notes
* Fulton Financial announces pricing of $125 million senior notes offering
DUBLIN Oct 26 Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc
* Fails ECB tests with capital shortfall of 854.8 million euro (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
* Black diamond group reports fourth quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: