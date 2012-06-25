By Stephen Aldred
| HONG KONG, June 22
HONG KONG, June 22 European private equity fund
Permira is moving its first global technology, media and
telecoms (TMT) partner to Asia as it eyes higher investments in
the region.
Robin Bell-Jones, one of four global TMT partners at Permira
, is relocating to Hong Kong from London.
The relocation comes nearly six months after Permira, which
has invested about $2 billion in Asia over the past five years,
signed an agreement with a unit of state-owned China Development
Bank to help the two parties to pursue private equity
investments in China and overseas.
In a crowded home market with limited growth, European
private equity firms increasingly see an ability to expand their
portfolio companies in Asia and view this as a competitive
advantage as they compete for deals at home.
"We're seeing that in more and more situations," said
Bell-Jones.
Bell-Jones, who has worked at Permira for 10 years, sees an
expanded Asian presence as the next logical step for the firm.
He points to the firm's recent investment in U.S. education
software maker Renaissance Learning, as an example of a company
that could benefit from expansion in Southeast Asia.
Just under 25 percent of Permira's global revenue comes from
Asia investments, which include Macau gaming and hotel business
Galaxy Entertainment, Tokyo-based agrochemicals
business Arysta LifeScience and Hong Kong-headquartered
satellite business Asia Broadcast Satellite.
Founded in 1985, Permira advises funds with total committed
capital of 20 billion euros ($25 billion).
(Editing by Denny Thomas and Richard Borsuk)