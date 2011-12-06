HONG KONG Dec 6 European private equity firm Permira said on Tuesday it has signed a strategic partnership with Chinese government owned China Development Bank, which will allow Permira to become CDB Capital's sole European private equity partner.

The agreement will enable the two parties to work together on pursuing private equity investment opportunities in China and overseas, Permira said in a statement.

"This partnership will also deepen Permira's ability to source deals for its existing global portfolio companies who are seeking to invest and expand further in China," the statement added. (Reporting by Denny Thomas. Editing by Jane Merriman)