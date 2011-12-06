(Recasts with CDB statement, adds details)
HONG KONG, Dec 6 China's banking
powerhouse, China Development Bank Corp (CDB), signalled its
global ambitions on Tuesday as it launched an overseas
investment platform and signed strategic agreements with global
private equity funds KKR, Permira and TPG Capital
.
China's state-owned CDB, which is transforming
into a commercial lender from a government-focused bank, has
been stepping up investment in domestic funds as well as in
several Sino-foreign funds aimed at facilitating cross-border
investment.
The move reflects CDB's ambition to become a globally
competitive institution, as well as Beijing's desire to fund
overseas expansion by Chinese companies.
"Hong Kong-based CDB International will participate in
direct investment and asset management, making use of the CDB
brand and government resources to help Chinese companies invest
overseas," CDB said in a statement issued after announcing the
tie-ups.
CDB owns a minority stake in TPG.
It said an agreement had also been signed with Hong Kong
property developer New World Development Co,
controlled by tycoon Cheng Yu-Tung.
Established in 2009, CDB Capital -- a unit of CDB -- has
invested in and managed 19 funds financing non-finance sectors,
with an ambition to grow into a world-class asset manager with
more than 600 billion yuan ($94.3 billion) in assets under
management over the next 10 years.
CDB Capital has been active in recent years in making
investments in strategically important Sino-foreign private
equity funds to help Chinese companies expand abroad, a trend
encouraged by the government.
For example, Infinity Group, founded by CDB and Israel's
biggest conglomerate IDB Group, has so far funded 10 overseas
mergers and acquisitions by Chinese companies, Infinity managing
partner Amir Gal-Or told Reuters in October.
Other Chinese-foreign funds include the China-Africa
Development Fund, the Sino-Belgian Fund and the ASEAN Fund.
In a separate statement, European private equity firm
Permira said the strategic agreement will help the two parties
to pursue private equity investments in China and overseas.
Permira will become CDB Capital's sole European private
equity partner, the statement added.
