HONG KONG, Sept 1 Private equity firm Permira is seeking to raise about $506 million by selling a stake in Macau's Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd , IFR reported on Thursday.

Sole book runner Morgan Stanley is offering shares of the casino operator at HK$17.70-18.10 each, compared with Thursday's closing price of HK$18.66 each, IFR reported, citing a term sheet. (Reporting by Fiona Lau. Writing by Denny Thomas. Editing by Michael Flaherty)