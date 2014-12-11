FRANKFURT Dec 11 European private equity firm
Permira is cutting its stake in German fashion
retailer Hugo Boss to about 32 percent from 39
percent by selling more shares on the open market.
Hugo Boss said late on Thursday that Permira, the group's
largest shareholder, had started placing a 7 percent stake via
an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.
A person familiar with the transaction said that UBS
was running the placement, seeking buyers at a price of
102 euros per share, which would make it a 500 million euro
($620 million) deal. That compares with a closing price earlier
on Thursday of 105.45 euros.
The investment bank declined to comment.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters in September,
shortly after Permira sold an 11 percent stake in Hugo Boss,
that the buyout firm would hive off more shares in the fashion
company.
Permira agreed to a three-month lockup period for its
remaining shares, Hugo Boss said in its statement.
Permira spent 5.3 billion euros on a controlling stake in
Hugo Boss in 2007, installing Claus-Dietrich Lahrs as chief
executive, who has overseen the Hugo Boss stock quadruple in
value since then.
($1 = 0.8059 euros)
