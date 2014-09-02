LONDON, Sept 2 European private equity firm Permira has launched an accelerated sale of 850 million euros of shares in German fashion retailer Hugo Boss , a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The shares are being sold for a price range of 101.50-107.05 euros and represent 11.2 percent of issued share capital. Citi and BoA Merrill Lynch are running the deal.

Shares in Hugo Boss closed at 107.05 euros each on Tuesday. (Reporting By Vikram Subhedar; editing by Freya Berry)