TOKYO June 8 European buyout firm Permira has hired banks to arrange an initial public offering (IPO) for Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd, with the aim of listing the sushi restaurateur early next year, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Sushiro Global, which runs Japan's biggest chain of conveyor-belt sushi restaurants, Sushiro, has hired Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS, said the people, who declined to be identified as the matter was not yet public.

The company will have a market value of at least 120 billion yen ($1.12 billion) at the time of listing, which could be early next year, one of the people said.

Permira will decide how much of the company to sell depending on stock market conditions, the people told Reuters.

The buyout firm declined to comment.

Permira bought Sushiro in 2012 from Japanese private equity firm Unison Capital for about 80 billion yen and almost doubled its value through cost-cutting and by using its global network to save money on fresh tuna, a person with knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.

The chain also includes outlets in South Korea and the United States.

In Japan, the market specifically for restaurants that present sushi to diners via conveyor belts grew 7.2 percent to 558.3 billion yen in 2015, showed data from market researcher NPD Japan. By comparison, the overall market for restaurants and takeaway food grew 1.4 percent.

