LONDON Feb 27 European private equity fund
Permira said on Thursday it had agreed to buy investment manager
Tilney from Deutsche Bank as it looks to create a
wealth manager with 9 billion pounds ($15 billion) of assets.
The new company will be created by merging Tilney's regional
businesses with Bestinvest, an investment adviser firm acquired
by Permira last year with 5.1 billion pounds of assets under
management, to help broaden the reach of both firms.
"This will propel the combined group right up to the top of
the table in the UK market," said Jason Hollands, Managing
Director at Bestinvest.
Tilney provides investment services to wealthy individuals
and controls 3.5 billion pounds of assets. It is currently owned
by Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management (A&W).
Permira, which is awaiting regulatory approval for its
acquisition of Bestinvest from 3i in November 2013, is
hoping to create large managers from what it called a
"fragmented" industry populated by smaller firms.
"They were very clear (when they took over) that they saw
consolidation opportunities in the industry," said Hollands.
The interest of bigger players in the UK fund industry also
arose on Wednesday when US hedge fund Elliott Management
acquired derivatives equivalent to a stake of almost 11 percent
in Britain's F&C Asset Management.
The deal will see Bestinvest take over Tilney's regional
offices in Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Liverpool,
expanding its footprint in the areas, while allowing Tilney to
capitalise on Bestinvest assets such as its online platform.
Deutsche A&W will retain Tilney's London office. The merger
is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be
completed in the second quarter of 2014.
Private assets under management in Britain totalled almost
50 billion pounds in 2013, data from Private Asset Managers
Online showed.
Permira were advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and
Fenchurch Advisory. Deutsche A&W was advised by its in-house M&A
team and Clifford Chance.