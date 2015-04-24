(Adds background, quotes)
By Alice Gledhill and Conor Humphries
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Permanent TSB Group will have to
pay a hefty price to raise the first Additional Tier 1
transaction from Ireland, a much-needed trade that will help
fill a capital hole identified by the ECB asset-quality review.
The lender concluded fixed income investor meetings this
week and is expected to bring a 125m perpetual non-call
six-year bond as early as Monday.
Investor feedback points to a 9% yield level, a source said,
and indications of interest are already multiple times the
stated deal size.
A yield of 9% would be higher than any other financial
institution has had to pay for capital in recent times.
"This is a very esoteric credit and really a roll-the-dice
type of trade," said a syndicate banker away from the deal.
Deutsche Bank is structuring adviser and coordinator,
alongside Davy as joint lead manager (no books).
Banco Popular Espanol was the last issuer to pay up to raise
Additional Tier 1. It printed a 750m perpetual non-call
five-year bond at 8.25% back in February, which now yields
8.06%.
The bond will convert into equity if PTSB's Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%. The lender's CET1 ratio was 14.2%
on a transitional basis at the end of 2014.
Ireland's third largest domestically owned lender is also
planning to raise 400m in the first public share sale by an
Irish bank since the financial crisis. [ID:
nL5N0XK165]
The shares, to be listed on May 5, are being marketed with a
price range of 3.90 to 4.50, implying a market capitalisation
of approximately 1.9bn, the loss-making lender said.
The sale is expected to cut the government's stake from over
99% to between 50% and 75%.
The lender was effectively nationalized after a 4bn bailout
from the Irish government in 2011 and is struggling to follow
larger rivals Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks
back to profitability due to a large stock of
loss-making mortgages that track the ECB's record-low interest
rates.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Conor Humphries
Julian Baker, Alex Chambers)