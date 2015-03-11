* Capital raise to include 400 mln euros in new equity
* PTSB CEO says state to retain majority stake
* Bank cuts losses sharply, EU restructuring plan approved
(Adds details, quotes)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, March 11 Irish lender permanent tsb
(PTSB) plans to raise 525 million euros in capital from
private investors to fill a hole identified in European bank
stress tests last year and repay state funds.
The 99.2 percent state-owned bank was the only Irish lender
to fail the stress tests and said at the time it would be able
to cover all but 125 million euros of the 855 million euro
capital hole found by the European Central Bank (ECB).
PTSB, the smallest and only loss-making lender of Ireland's
three domestically owned banks, said it expected to raise 400
million euros in new equity and 125 million euros by issuing
additional Tier 1 capital.
It will use the capital to repurchase 400 million euros
worth of contingent capital notes the state holds in the bank,
fill the shortfall identified in the stress tests that it cannot
fund itself and to cover losses on the sale of non-core assets.
"I can't speculate yet on the size of shareholding private
investors will own. The state plans to retain a majority stake,"
PTSB Chief Executive Jeremy Masding told Ireland's Newstalk
radio station, adding that he hoped to close the transaction by
the end of June.
PTSB, which received 2.7 billion euros of capital during
Ireland's financial crisis, also said it cut its loss before tax
last year to 48 million euros from 668 million euros in 2013.
A reduction in customers in mortgage arrears, a result of
Ireland's improving economy and the bank's loan restructurings,
allowed PTSB to take a provision writeback of 42 million euros
versus a 927 million euro charge taken a year earlier.
Unlike Allied Irish Banks, Bank of Ireland
and Royal Bank of Scotland's Ulster Bank, which have all
returned to profit, PTSB's large stock of mortgages which track
the ECB's record low interest rate have slowed its progress.
Masding said in November the bank expects to be profitable
by the end of 2016 or possibly earlier. The core retail bank
PTSB plans to carve out once it sells billions of euros of
assets posted a 45 million euro profit last year.
PTSB added that its restructuring plan had been approved in
principle by the European Union. Conditions of the plan include
the sale of assets, 5 billion euros of which the bank said it
had already agreed to.
(Editing by Jason Neely)