(Adds details of planned flotation, trading update)
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, April 14 Permanent tsb (PTSB)
launched a 400 million euro ($423 million) public share offering
on Tuesday, the first by an Irish lender since the financial
crisis, in a move that will cut the government's stake to at
least 75 percent.
The loss-making bank will also issue a further 125 million
euros in risky additional tier one bonds to help it fill a
capital shortfall identified last year when it was the only
Irish bank to fail European stress tests.
The share issue and the bond sale are expected to complete
over the next four weeks.
As part of the capital raising, PTSB will seek admission to
the main Dublin and London stock markets, which it exited in
2011 when it received a 4 billion euro bail-out from the Irish
government. PSTB's holding company is currently listed on
Ireland's junior market.
The government's stake, currently over 99 percent, will be
diluted as a result of the flotation and the bank could ask
Dublin to sell some of its shares to meet stock market
requirements that at least 25 percent of a company's shares are
freely available to trade.
Dublin has said it intends to keep a majority stake in the
lender.
A small rump of retail shareholders, which own 0.8 percent
of the bank, will be able to subscribe for new shares.
In a trading update, PTSB said business conditions had
continued to improve in the first quarter with lower levels of
new defaults compared to the same period a year ago.
While PTSB has benefited from strong growth in the Irish
economy, the fastest growing in the European Union last year, it
is lagging larger rivals in its efforts to return to profit due
to a large stock of loss-making mortgages that track the ECB's
record low interest rates.
The bank is targeting a net interest margin, a key measure
of profitability, of 1.7 percent by 2018. Bank of Ireland's net
interest margin was 2.11 percent at the end of 2014.
Like other Irish lenders, PTSB is under pressure from
mortgage holders to pass on ECB rate cutes on variable mortgage
rates but the bank signalled it would not bend to public
criticism and would base its pricing on "commercial"
considerations.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)