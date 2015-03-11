DUBLIN, March 11 Irish lender permanent tsb (PTSB) plans to raise 525 million euros in capital from private investors to fill a hole identified in European bank stress tests last year and repay state funds.

The 99.2 percent state-owned bank was the only Irish lender to fail the bank stress tests and said on Wednesday it expected to raise 400 million euros in new equity and 125 million euros by issuing additional Tier 1 capital.

PTSB will use the capital to repurchase 400 million euros worth of contingent capital notes the state holds in the bank, fill the capital shortfall identified in the stress tests that it cannot fund itself and to cover losses on the sale of non-core assets.

