BRIEF-ITC Corp announces management changes
* Chau mei wah, rosanna has been redesignated from deputy chairman and managing director to deputy chairman and executive director
March 11 Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc
* permanent tsb CEO says sees capital raise closing by end of June, state expects to keep majority stake Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Chau mei wah, rosanna has been redesignated from deputy chairman and managing director to deputy chairman and executive director
* Razor Energy Corp - Company's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 mboe