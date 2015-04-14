April 14 Permanent TSB
* Says trading conditions have continued to improve during
the first quarter of 2015
* Says new mortgage drawdowns increased by 16 percent in the
first quarter of 2015 y/y
* Says term lending has also shown growth of over 50 per
cent in q1 y/y
* Says irish home loans arrears over 90 days were 9.9 per
cent at end q1 versus 10.7 per cent at 31 december 2014
* Says irish BTL arrears were 12.8 percent at end Q1 versus
13.6 per cent at 31 December 2014
* Says impairment charge for Q1 has continued to reduce
versus Q1 2014
(Reporting By Conor Humphries)