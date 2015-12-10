PARIS Dec 10 Pernod Ricard is confident about the holiday season in the United States, the world's biggest spirits market and the French group's top market, its regional head said on Thursday.

The world's second-biggest spirits group after Britain's Diageo also expects its U.S. business to grow further this fiscal year and beyond, driven by a growing taste for higher-priced spirits and improving sales of Absolut vodka, said Philippe Dreano, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Americas.

"Depletion (spirits sales from wholesalers to bars and restaurants) numbers for November were quite robust, so we feel good about the holiday season," Dreano told analysts during a conference call.

Pernod Ricard makes around 17 percent of its sales in the United States, its top market ahead of China and India.

Absolut, Pernod Ricard's largest brand, has struggled in the United States as trendy drinkers turn to brown spirits and niche vodka brands such as Texas-based Tito's Handmade Vodka.

The group, which has been trying to revive the brand through the launch of luxury vodka Absolut Elyx and streamlining its flavoured vodka range, took an impairment charge of 404 million euros after Absolut's U.S. sales fell 5 percent in fiscal year 2014/15 ended June 30.

Absolut was showing a "better momentum" in the last three months in the United States, with sales of core Absolut "levelling off" though sales of the flavoured vodka range were still declining, he said. Dreano was confident Absolut would stabilise its U.S. sales in the medium term.

The Americas region, which also comprises Canada, Mexico and Brazil, is the third-largest sales contributor for Pernod behind Asia and Europe. The Americas region accounted for 28 percent of group sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2015-16.

It is the fastest-growing region, having achieved organic sales growth of 6 percent in the quarter against 3 percent for Europe and 1 percent for Asia.

The United States alone achieved sales growth of 8 percent in the quarter, driven by strong demand for Jameson Irish whiskey and Glenlivet single-malt Scotch whisky.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by David Evans)