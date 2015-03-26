UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, March 26 French drinks group Pernod Ricard said on Thursday that sales trends in China, its second-largest market, were improving thanks to a positive performance during the New Year celebrations.
Sales of Pernod Ricard products from wholesalers to retailers in China rose 7 percent year-on-year by volume in the December-to-February period, according to slides published by the company ahead of a conference call on Asia.
Martell sales volumes over the period jumped 13 percent but whisky sales volumes were still down 6 percent, Pernod said.
Year-to-date Pernod Ricard sales volumes from wholesalers to retailers in China were up 1 percent, which the group said was consistent with its guidance for full year 2014/15 organic growth in profit from recurring operations of between 1 percent and 3 percent. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources