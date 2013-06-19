PARIS, June 19 Pernod Ricard, the world's second-biggest spirits group, said on Wednesday it would pay an interim cash dividend of 0.79 euros per share for the current 2012-13 financial year, which ends June 30.

"In line with Pernod Ricard`s standard practice, the interim dividend is equal to 50 percent of the total dividend paid out in the previous financial year," the statement said. Payment is slated for July 5. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Geert De Clercq)