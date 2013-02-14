UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Feb 14 French spirits giant Pernod Ricard posted first-half earnings which reflected a sharp slowdown in sales in France and Spain in the second quarter, more moderate demand in Asia but solid growth in the United States, while it kept its full-year outlook of slower profit growth.
The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo said it still targeted a rise of close to 6 percent in underlying operating profit in the full year to June 2013, a slowdown from 9 percent in fiscal 2012.
The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac said first-half sales reached 4.907 billion euros, an underlying rise of 3 percent, while underlying operating profit grew 1 percent to 1.459 billion. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Mark John)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources