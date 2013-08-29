UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Aug 29 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said it had hit its full-year target of around 6 percent organic profit growth from continuing operations on Thursday, despite an ongoing slowdown in China, and raised its dividend.
Pernod, the world's second-biggest drinks group by sales after Britain's Diageo, reported a 6 percent rise in profit from recurring operations to 2.23 billion euros ($2.97 billion) for its financial year ending June 2013.
It said it would propose a dividend of 1.64 euros, up 4 percent. ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources