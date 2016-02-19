Feb 19 French spirits company Pernod Ricard said on Friday the U.S. trademark registration on the Havana Club rum brand had been renewed for ten years, meaning a dispute over ownership of the brand can be returned to the courts.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has renewed Havana Club's trademark registration through Jan. 27, 2026, the company said in a statement.

The renewal means Pernod Ricard can again go to court in the United States over the ownership of the brand, which is also claimed by Bacardi.

Havana Club is distributed in over 120 countries where the joint venture Havana Club Holdings holds the rights. Pernod Ricard hopes to distribute Havana Club in the United States in the future. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Mark Potter)