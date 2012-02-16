* Raises full-year op profit growth goal close to 8 pct

* Strong emerging, recovering U.S. to outpace soft Europe

* H1 recurring op profit up 17 pct vs poll avg 12.8 pct

* Eyes net debt/EBITDA ratio close to 3.9 at end-June

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Feb 16 French spirits giant Pernod Ricard raised its full-year profit goal on Thursday, banking on strong Asian demand and a recovering U.S. market to outpace a soft economic climate in Western Europe.

The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo beat forecasts as trade buying ahead of the Chinese New year and stocking ahead of a January French tax rise lifted sales and profits in the first half ended Dec. 31.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac, which also made strong headway in its debt reduction plans, said it now targeted a rise of close to 8 percent in underlying operating profits in the full year to June.

Pernod had previously guided for a rise close to 6 percent but most analysts viewed that as too conservative, and the market consensus was already at 8.2 percent.

Pernod said in a statement that for the next six months it expected "continued strong dynamism for emerging markets, a gradual improvement in the United States, ongoing softness in Western Europe, with continued recession in Southern Europe".

It cautioned, however, that consumption would be depressed in France in the coming months due to the impact of the excise tax on alcohol that took effect in January.

First-half sales reached 4.61 billion euros ($6.03 billion), an underlying rise of 11 percent, while underlying operating profit grew 17 percent to 1.38 billion.

This beat the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts showing underlying growth of 10.7 percent for sales and 12.8 percent for operating profit.

Like smaller peer Remy Cointreau, Pernod benefited from the early timing of the Chinese New Year, which boosted its premium cognac sales in the second quarter ended Dec. 31.

Pernod's update, combined with an upbeat outlook from Diageo last week, helped cement the view that drinks makers have so far managed to escape most of the economic gloom.

As usual, Asia drove most of Pernod's growth. The region posted an underlying sales rise of 18 percent, driven by strong demand for Martell and Scotch whiskies in China and for local whiskies in India.

The maker of Chivas Regal and Ballantine's whiskies said it now had a target for a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of close to 3.9 by the end of June against 4 previously. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Editing by James Regan)