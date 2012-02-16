(Refiles to fix text format glitches)

* Raises full-year op profit growth goal close to 8 pct

* Emerging markets, recovering U.S. to outpace soft Europe

* H1 recurring op profit up 17 pct vs poll avg 12.8 pct

* CEO rules out strategic deals in year ahead

* Shares fall 2.3 pct

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Feb 16 French spirits giant Pernod Ricard raised its full-year profit goal on Thursday, banking on strong Asian demand and a recovering U.S. market to outpace a soft economic climate in Western Europe.

The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo beat forecasts as trade buying ahead of the Chinese New year and stocking ahead of a January French tax rise lifted sales and profits in the first half ended Dec. 31.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac has made good headway in its debt reduction plans and on Thursday also ruled out making strategic acquisitions over the next 12 months.

Paris-based Pernod said it now targeted a rise of close to 8 percent in underlying operating profits in the full year to June.

The group had previously guided for a rise close to 6 percent, but most analysts viewed that as too conservative, and the new target came closer to market consensus already at 8.2 percent.

"We are confident but realistic about the economic climate," Chief Executive Pierre Pringuet told Reuters in a phone interview.

Pernod said in a statement that for the next six months it expected "continued strong dynamism for emerging markets, a gradual improvement in the United States, ongoing softness in Western Europe, with continued recession in Southern Europe".

Europe's consumer industry has become increasingly dependent on the rising wealth of Brazilians, Russians, Indians and Chinese for sales of anything from beer to holidays.

Pernod cautioned that consumption in France, however, would be depressed in the coming months due to the impact of the excise tax on alcohol that took effect in January.

Pringuet told Reuters the French tax would shave 10 million euros ($13 million) from Pernod's operating profit in the second half.

By 1014 GMT, Pernod shares, which have outperformed the European sector so far this year, were 2.29 percent lower at 76 euros.

"Pernod has slightly increased its guidance for FY 11 organic profit growth ... which we believe is a sign of confidence/visibility on the scale of the 'hangover' from the two technical effects (French tax/Chinese New Year)," Bernstein Research analyst Trevor Stirling said.

Strong cash flow generation helped cut net debt by 310 million euros to 9.41 billion, and Pernod set a new target for a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of close to 3.9 by the end of June against 4 previously.

Analysts expect Pernod could be on the acquisition trail again soon once it manages to reduce the debt it racked up when it bought Vin & Sprit in 2008.

But Pringuet told Reuters: "We do not envisage strategic acquisitions over the next 12 months. We are under no pressure to make acquisitions as we have no gap in our portfolio,"

FRENCH TAX, CHINESE NEW YEAR

First-half sales reached 4.61 billion euros ($6.03 billion), an underlying rise of 11 percent, while underlying operating profit grew 17 percent to 1.38 billion.

This beat the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts showing underlying growth of 10.7 percent for sales and 12.8 percent for operating profit.

Like smaller peer Remy Cointreau, Pernod benefited from the early timing of the Chinese New Year, which boosted its premium cognac sales in the second quarter ended Dec. 31.

Pernod's update, combined with an upbeat outlook from Diageo last week, helped cement the view that drinks makers have so far managed to escape most of the economic gloom.

As usual, Asia drove most of Pernod's growth. The region posted an underlying sales rise of 18 percent, driven by strong demand for Martell and Scotch whiskies in China and for local whiskies in India.

In France, sales grew an exceptional 25 percent due to trade buying ahead of an excise duty increase on spirits of 14 percent on average. Excluding that impact, French sales grew 1 percent. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Editing by James Regan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)