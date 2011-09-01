* FY 2010-11 earnings due before market opens on Sept. 1

* EBIT expected at 1.927 bln euros

* No detailed guidance for current yr until Q1 in October

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Sept 1 French spirits group Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) should defy a fragile economic climate to post higher annual profits on Thursday, thanks to strong exposure to fast-growing Asian markets.

The group is also expected to tell investors how it plans to minimize the effects of tough markets in Europe and the U.S.

The world's second-largest spirits group after Britain's Diageo (DGE.L) will wait until the release of its first quarter sales on Oct. 20 to give guidance for the current year, a company spokeswoman said. Pernod's fiscal year ends June 30.

Any comments on current market conditions will however be scrutinized amid worries over sluggish consumption in mature economies and new austerity measures from France to the U.S.

Like Diageo, which last week was upbeat about current trading, Pernod has a high exposure to premium spirits in emerging markets, which is a strength in the current climate.

Diageo last week set an ambitious 10 percent-plus earnings growth target, as it beat forecasts with a 16 percent rise in full-year earnings that lifted its shares. [ID:nL5E7JP07N]

"The confident message from Diageo bears out a degree of optimism from spirits sector players...That said, the visibility on this late cyclical sector remains extremely poor," Oddo Securities analysts said in a note.

The Paris-based maker of Absolut vodka and Martell cognac is expected to post annual earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.927 billion euros, a 7.4 percent year on year rise from 1.795 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Like-for-like profit from recurring operations is seen rising 8.2 percent, above company guidance of 7 percent.

Net debt levels also will indicate whether Pernod has the financial flexibility to capture M&A opportunities.

Analysts expect a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4-4.5 at end-June 2011. Pernod has said it is confident it will reach a net debt to EBITDA ratio close to 4 at June 30, 2012.

Pernod shares have lost 14 percent so far this year, underperforming a 6 percent decline in the STXX 600 European food and beverage index .SX3P. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)