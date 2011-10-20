PARIS Oct 20 French spirits group Pernod Ricard made a solid start to fiscal year 2011-12 despite a fragile economic climate as it saw first-quarter underlying sales beat forecasts with an 11 percent rise.

The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo made a cautious profit growth forecast for the current year, however, saying it expected strong growth in emerging markets but slow growth in mature markets.

Pernod said it aimed for a rise in underlying profit from recurring operations of close to 6 percent in the year ending June 30, 2012.

Pernod achieved profit growth of 8 percent in 2010-11.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac said strong demand from Asia and continued momentum in the U.S. lifted first-quarter sales to 1.987 billion euros ($2.74 billion).

This beat the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts of sales of 1.907 billion euros and underlying growth of 5.6 percent. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)