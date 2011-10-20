PARIS Oct 20 French spirits group Pernod Ricard
made a solid start to fiscal year 2011-12 despite a
fragile economic climate as it saw first-quarter underlying
sales beat forecasts with an 11 percent rise.
The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's
Diageo made a cautious profit growth forecast for the
current year, however, saying it expected strong growth in
emerging markets but slow growth in mature markets.
Pernod said it aimed for a rise in underlying profit from
recurring operations of close to 6 percent in the year ending
June 30, 2012.
Pernod achieved profit growth of 8 percent in 2010-11.
The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell
cognac said strong demand from Asia and continued momentum in
the U.S. lifted first-quarter sales to 1.987 billion euros
($2.74 billion).
This beat the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of
12 analysts of sales of 1.907 billion euros and underlying
growth of 5.6 percent.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)