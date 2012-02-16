PARIS Feb 16 French spirits giant Pernod
Ricard raised its full-year profit goal on Thursday,
saying it banked on strong Asian demand and a recovering U.S.
market to outpace a soft economic climate in Western Europe.
The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's
Diageo beat forecasts as trade buying ahead of the
Chinese New year and stocking ahead of a January French tax rise
lifted sales and profits in the first half ended Dec. 31.
The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell
cognac said it now targeted a rise of close to 8 percent in
underlying operating profits in the full year to June 2012.
Pernod had previously guided for a rise close to 6 percent
but most analysts viewed that guidance as too conservative and
the market consensus was already at 8.2 percent.
First-half sales reached 4.614 billion euros ($6.03
billion), an underlying rise of 11 percent, while underlying
operating profit grew 17 percent to 1.379 billion.
This beat the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of
12 analysts showing underlying growth of 10.7 percent for sales
and 12.8 percent for operating profit.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)