PARIS Feb 16 French spirits giant Pernod Ricard raised its full-year profit goal on Thursday, saying it banked on strong Asian demand and a recovering U.S. market to outpace a soft economic climate in Western Europe.

The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo beat forecasts as trade buying ahead of the Chinese New year and stocking ahead of a January French tax rise lifted sales and profits in the first half ended Dec. 31.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac said it now targeted a rise of close to 8 percent in underlying operating profits in the full year to June 2012.

Pernod had previously guided for a rise close to 6 percent but most analysts viewed that guidance as too conservative and the market consensus was already at 8.2 percent.

First-half sales reached 4.614 billion euros ($6.03 billion), an underlying rise of 11 percent, while underlying operating profit grew 17 percent to 1.379 billion.

This beat the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts showing underlying growth of 10.7 percent for sales and 12.8 percent for operating profit. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)