* Q1 sales 2.037 billion euros, up 2 pct like-for-like

* Eyes 2014/15 underlying profit growth of 1-3 pct

* Eyes gradual improvement in FY sales in difficult climate

* Deputy CEO says Chinese New Year key to sales recovery

By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis

PARIS, Oct 23 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard predicted on Thursday that sales will gradually improve this financial year, notably in China, its second-largest market, driving profit growth.

The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo Plc said improving demand in China, particularly for its less expensive Martell Noblige cognac, helped it achieve a 2 percent rise in underlying first-quarter sales.

This beat forecasts, as well as Diageo's 1.5 percent quarterly sales decline.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka, and Ballantine's whisky cautioned, however, that the environment remained difficult, notably for whisky in China and vodka in the United States, and that higher investments behind its brands could hold back profit growth.

Pernod forecast growth in underlying profit from recurring operations of between 1 and 3 percent for the year ending June 30, 2015. That would compare with profit growth of 2 percent achieved in fiscal year 2013/14.

Deputy Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard told Reuters in a telephone interview the modest profit outlook was "realistic".

A return to sales growth in China, where underlying revenue still fell 9 percent in the first quarter, largely hinged on the strength of demand for premium tipples during the Chinese New Year celebrations that start on Feb. 19.

"The Chinese New Year will be the judge," Ricard said.

Pernod makes 12 percent of sales in China, its largest market after the United States.

Pernod relies on Asia for about 38 percent of its sales and 43 percent of its operating profit. Like its rivals, including smaller peer Remy Cointreau, it has been hurt by a government clampdown on luxury gifts in China, in addition to the slowdown in economic growth in the country.

Diageo and Remy have, however, forecast improving sales this year as they navigate past problems in China.

FORECAST-BEATING SALES

Pernod said revenue for the first quarter ended Sept. 30 was 2.037 billion euros ($2.57 billion), a like-for-like rise of 2 percent and a rebound from a 2 percent decline in the fourth quarter of 2013/14.

The company-compiled consensus of analysts was for underlying sales growth of 1.5 percent in the quarter.

At 0938 GMT, Pernod shares were up 1.8 percent, outperforming a 0.2 percent drop in the European sector.

In China alone, Pernod posted a sharp improvement in first quarter sales, which fell 9 percent year-on-year after a 38-percent sales slump in the fourth quarter.

Depletions, or sales by wholesalers to retailers, bars and restaurants, were nearly stable in China during the quarter with Martell cognac growing but whisky sales still in decline.

"We expect destocking to stop impacting sales in China, which should face easy comparisons in the coming quarters," Societe Generale analysts said in a note, keeping a "buy" rating.

In Asia as a whole, like-for-like sales rose 4 percent in the quarter, also driven by a 21 percent sales jump in India.

Brazil achieved double-digit sales growth but U.S. sales fell 3 percent, reflecting a soft market for Absolut vodka amid fierce price competition. In Europe, where Pernod makes 35 percent of revenue, sales were still down 1 percent.

In France, revenue grew 2 percent with market share gains for Ballantine's and Absolut, but cool summer weather hit demand for the Ricard aniseed-based drink, whose sales fell 4 percent.

Sales declined in Germany due to disputes with retailers but in Russia sales rose 8 percent as Pernod increased shipments to the country, a move analysts have tied to the ability to face possible future government restrictions on imports. ($1 = 0.7913 euro) (Editing by James Regan and David Evans)