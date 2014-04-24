UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 24 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales on Thursday, hit by persistent weakness in its key Chinese market, and it kept a target for slower full-year profit growth.
The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo said the U.S. market remained robust but slowed slightly from the first half, while a late Easter and excise duty increases weighed on Europe.
Pernod Ricard posted sales of 1.616 billion euros ($2.23 billion) in the three months to March 31, flat year-on-year on a like-for-like basis and a slowdown from 2 percent growth in the second quarter.
This was below the average of analysts' estimates of 1.2 percent growth for the quarter.
On a reported basis, quarterly revenue fell 7 percent due to weaker currencies notably in emerging markets.
Pernod, the owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac, kept its forecast of underlying operating profit growth of between 1-3 percent in the full year to June 30, slowing from 6 percent growth in the previous year. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources