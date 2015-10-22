UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Oct 22 French spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a higher-than-expected 3 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales on Thursday, as a strong performance in the U.S. market offset still sluggish sales in China.
The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo was cautious for the current year, predicting a gradual improvement in sales growth, notably in the United States and Europe, but a still difficult climate in China, where sales fell 9 percent in the quarter.
Pernod forecast growth in underlying profit from recurring operations of between 1 and 3 percent for the year ending June 30, 2016. That would compare with profit growth of 2 percent achieved in its 2014/15 fiscal year.
For the first quarter ended Sept. 30, Pernod reported sales of 2.223 billion euros ($252.79 million), a like-for-like rise of 3 percent.
The company-compiled average of analysts' estimates was for underlying sales growth of 1.1 percent in the quarter. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.