BANGKOK Jan 25 Thai Beverage has used its Singapore listed unit Fraser and Neave to "bid without condition" to buy SABMiller's Peroni and Grolsch beer brands, the Thai firm's Chief Executive Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi said on Monday.

The bid was an attempt by the group to expand into premium brands that have strong market positions, Thapana told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar.

He gave no details about pricing.

(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Susan Thomas)