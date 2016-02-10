TOKYO Feb 10 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said on Wednesday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev to buy four of SABMiller's units, including its Peroni and Grolsch brands, for around 329.7 billion yen ($2.9 billion).

The sale is aimed at easing anti-trust approval for AB InBev's $100 billion-plus takeover of SABMiller. ($1=115.0100 yen) (Reporting by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)