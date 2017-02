Fitch: Sovereign Weakness Threatens Sub-Saharan Bank Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Sub-Saharan Africa Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893907 LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Bank ratings in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) are under increased pressure from sovereign weakness, with 34% of banks' Long-Term IDRs on Negative Outlook compared with none this time last year, Fitch Ratings says. The jump in Negative Outlooks over the period mirrors similar rating actions on SSA so