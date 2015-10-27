TEL AVIV Oct 27 The chief executive of
Irish-based generic drugmaker Perrigo Co on Tuesday
urged shareholders not to accept rival Mylan NV's $25
billion hostile bid for the company.
Netherlands-based Mylan, which first made a bid for Perrigo
in April, went hostile in September, and Perrigo shareholders
have until Nov. 13 to accept its tender offer.
Under Irish law, Mylan needs to secure 80 percent of
shareholders' votes to take control of Perrigo. It says it will
run Perrigo as a separate entity if it receives more than 50
percent, but less than 80 percent.
Chief Executive Joseph Papa, speaking to reporters at the
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange where Perrigo shares have traded since
2005, said he did not believe Mylan will secure 50 percent of
shareholders' votes.
"But if they do get to 50 to 80 percent it would be a very
chaotic process," he said. "The chaos that would occur ... is
that all of the long-term Perrigo employees would be in a state
of uncertainty that what Mylan would probably seek to do is
change the board of directors of Perrigo and also the management
team."
That uncertainty would last at least six to eight weeks,
delaying the time it takes to achieve synergies.
"If shareholders really think about that, it would give them
all the more reason not to tender because Mylan to this date has
never addressed the situation of negative synergies," he said.
Mylan has offered $75 in cash and 2.3 of its shares for each
Perrigo share held. That translates into $171.26 per share as of
Mylan's Monday close. Perrigo shares closed at $154.27 on Monday
after hitting a year low of $142.67 on Thursday.
Buying Perrigo would give Mylan over-the-counter consumer
and nutritional products and generic topical medicines.
Perrigo last week announced plans to lay off 6 percent of
its workforce and buy back shares worth $2 billion to boost
earnings, as it looks to convince investors to rebuff Mylan's
bid.
Papa noted there is a mandatory 14-day extension beyond Nov.
13 if Mylan secures more than 50 but less than 80 percent of
Perrigo shares.
"If you are concerned about the chaos that could occur in
that 50 to 80 percent you don't need to worry about that," Papa
said. "You can then during that 14 days tender your shares, you
get the same price. There is no need to tender simply out of
fear."
Papa reiterated Perrigo was willing to consider offers from
other companies but he believes Mylan's bid was a "bad deal".
He said Mylan would be interested in pursuing more
acquisitions once the Mylan tender was done with.
