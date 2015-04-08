PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 8 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV proposed to buy Perrigo Co Plc for about $29 billion in cash and stock.
Mylan's $205 per share offer is at a premium of 24.5 percent to Perrigo's Tuesday close.
The deal value is based on Perrigo's 140.8 million shares outstanding as of Jan. 30. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.