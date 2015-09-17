Sept 17 Perrigo Co Plc rejected Mylan NV's unsolicited $27 billion tender offer, saying it substantially undervalued the company and did not adequately compensate shareholders.

Dublin-based Perrigo said shareholders should "just say no" by taking no action.

Netherlands-based Mylan launched its tender offer on Monday.

Morgan Stanley is Perrigo's financial adviser. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)