BRUSSELS, July 29 The European Commission said
on Wednesday it had cleared generic drug maker Mylan's
planned takeover of Ireland-based Perrigo Co.
The Commission said in a statement that the proposed
acquisition would not raise competition concerns, because the
parties' activities are largely complementary, Mylan being one
of the main European producers of prescribed generic drugs and
Perrigo specialised in selling over-the-counter drugs.
Mylan had been at the centre of a three-way takeover battle,
with Perrigo having rejected a sweetened $34 billion offer, and
Mylan seeking to fend off a takeover by Israel-based Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's largest generic
drugmaker.
However, Teva agreed this week to pay $40.5 billion in cash
and stock for Allergan's generic drugs business and
dropped its hostile pursuit.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)