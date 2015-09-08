(Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc
, which is trying to take over Perrigo Pharmaceuticals
, said on Tuesday it will go directly to Perrigo
investors starting on Sept. 14 with its $27 billion cash and
stock offer for their shares.
Mylan will pay $75 in cash and 2.3 Mylan shares for each
Perrigo share, or about $187 per share.
Mylan announced it wanted to buy Perrigo in April, but the
company has rebuffed its offer, saying that it is too low and
that Perrigo will do better off alone. Mylan has pushed forward
and could now take control of the company through the tender
offer.
Perrigo is based in Ireland, where takeover rules allow the
maneuver.
Investors have been uncertain over the deal closing but the
possibility increased late last month when Mylan shareholders
voted to pursue the takeover. The company must get just over 50
percent through the tender offer to take control of Perrigo's
board.
Mylan shares rose 1.3 percent to $48.69 on Nasdaq shortly
after midday. Perrigo advanced 1.2 percent to $180.95 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Frances Kerry)