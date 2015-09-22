NEW YORK, Sept 22 Mylan NV countersued
Perrigo Company Plc on Tuesday over "serious
misstatements" it made related to the generic and
over-the-counter drugmaker's unsolicited $27 billion tender
offer.
In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Mylan sought a court
order requiring Perrigo to correct "false and misleading
statements" it made as part of an effort to prevent any merger.
The counterclaims were in a lawsuit that Perrigo filed last
Thursday, which sought an injunction to block the closing of any
tender offer unless Mylan corrected its alleged misleading
statements to Perrigo shareholders about a potential
merger.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)