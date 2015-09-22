(Adds further details on lawsuit and deal)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Mylan NV countersued
Perrigo Co on Tuesday over "serious misstatements" it
made as part of its defense against an unsolicited $27 billion
tender offer by the generic and over-the-counter drugmaker.
In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Mylan sought an
order requiring Perrigo to correct "false and misleading
statements" it made as part of an effort to prevent any merger.
The counterclaims were filed after Perrigo last Thursday
sought an injunction to block the closing of any tender offer
unless Mylan corrected its own alleged misleading statements to
Perrigo shareholders about a potential merger.
Perrigo's lawsuit said Mylan overstated potential synergies,
and falsely claimed power to delist Perrigo shares in an effort
to strong-arm acceptance of the tender offer.
But in Tuesday's filing, Mylan said Perrigo management
including CEO Joseph Papa, sought to mislead its own
shareholders into rejecting an offer "that is, in fact, in their
best interest."
Mylan said Papa for six weeks made public statements against
the proposed deal without disclosing that he had in March made a
"conflicting purchase" of more than $220,000 in Mylan stock.
He then "inundated" shareholders with false statements about
the proposed deal through an investor presentation and in media
interviews, Mylan said.
Mylan filed its counterclaims after earlier in the day
saying that at the request of the Irish Takeover Panel, it would
qualify a Sept. 8 statement that could itself be misleading and
violate Irish takeover rules.
Mylan had in that statement said that Perrigo's stock had
been "protected from the recent sell-off in the markets, solely
as a result of our offer."
A spokesman for Perrigo did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. A spokeswoman for Mylan had no immediate
comment.
Netherlands-based Mylan has offered $75 in cash and 2.3 of
its shares for each Perrigo share, a combination now worth
$182.30 based on Mylan's Tuesday closing price of $46.65.
Perrigo shares closed down $2.86 at $171.97.
Perrigo shareholders have until Nov. 13 to take part in the
tender offer.
Shareholders often wait until near the closing date before
deciding to participate, so it is unclear if Mylan will succeed.
Buying Perrigo would give Mylan over-the-counter consumer
and nutritional products and a line of generic topical
medicines.
A takeover would be the latest in a string of recent
multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical deals, including Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Ltd's $11 billion
acquisition of Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd and AbbVie Inc's ABBV.N
$21 billion offer for Pharmacyclics Inc.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Christian Plumb)