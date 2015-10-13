Oct 13 The Irish Takeover Panel said on Tuesday
that it had rejected Perrigo Company Plc's request to
declare Mylan NV's unsolicited tender offer lapsed.
The offer from Mylan remains lawful and valid and fully
capable of acceptance by all Perrigo shareholders including
Israeli ones, the takeover panel said.
Perrigo, headquartered in the Republic of Ireland, had
earlier sought a ruling from the panel saying that Mylan had
breached Irish Securities Law by allegedly failing to make a
valid offer to Perrigo's Israel shareholders by Sept. 14.
