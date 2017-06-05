BRIEF-NextGen Gaming launches 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 5 Generic drugmaker Perrigo Company Plc said on Monday that Chief Executive John Hendrickson planned to retire.
Hendrickson would stay on until his replacement was appointed and for 60 days after that to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.
Perrigo said it had formed a committee to search for Hendrickson's replacement. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from June 22 to October 16, 2017
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million