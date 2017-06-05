June 5 Generic drugmaker Perrigo Company Plc said on Monday that Chief Executive John Hendrickson planned to retire.

Hendrickson would stay on until his replacement was appointed and for 60 days after that to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.

Perrigo said it had formed a committee to search for Hendrickson's replacement. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)