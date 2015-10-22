* Perrigo to cut 800 jobs, or 6 pct of workforce

* Mylan's tender offer expires on Nov. 13

* Perrigo shares fall as much as 8 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comments; updates shares)

By Ankur Banerjee and Bill Berkrot

Oct 22 Perrigo Co Plc said it would lay off 6 percent of its global workforce and buy back shares worth $2 billion to boost earnings, as the generic drug maker looks to convince investors to rebuff Mylan NV's hostile bid.

Mylan, which first made a bid for Perrigo in April, went hostile in September, offering $75 in cash and 2.3 of its shares for each Perrigo share held. This translates into $169.05 per share as of Mylan's Wednesday close.

Ireland-based Perrigo's shares fell as much as 8 percent to a year-low of $142.67 on Thursday, reversing course. Mylan's shares declined as much as 7.6 percent to an over two-year low of $37.78.

Under Irish laws, Mylan has to secure at least 80 percent of Perrigo shares for the deal to go through. Perrigo shareholders have until Nov. 13 to accept Mylan's offer.

Perrigo Chief Executive Joseph Papa said the company was not against deals and was willing to consider opportunities.

"We just happen to think the deal in front of us today is a bad deal," Papa told Reuters. "If someone came in with a cash offer or an appropriate premium to our standalone price, we'd certainly be open to that."

Perrigo's board, which is restricted by Irish laws from blocking the deal, has repeatedly urged shareholders not to accept Netherlands-based Mylan's offer.

Perrigo's actions on Thursday found favor with Guggenheim analysts, who said they believed the drugmaker's shareholders were better off owning its stock rather than Mylan's stock.

"Stronger earnings platform supports our view that (Perrigo) could deliver better value as a standalone company," they wrote in a note.

Perrigo, which also reported a better-than-expected profit for the third quarter, said it would cut about 800 jobs. (bit.ly/1kuvhd5)

The company said it expected the layoffs and share buyback to boost its earnings to about $9.45 per share in 2016. Analysts on average were expecting $8.89 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A lawyer for Perrigo urged a U.S. federal judge on Wednesday to stop Mylan from moving forward with its bid until it corrects what he called misleading statements to Perrigo shareholders, mainly claims that the deal would yield $800 million in annual synergies. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee, Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru and Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Robin Paxton, Anil D'Silva and Kirti Pandey)