BRIEF-Orchid Island Capital says co's estimated book value was $9.75/shr as of March 31 2017
* Orchid Island Capital Inc- company's estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2017 was $9.75
Feb 18 Perrigo Co Plc reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for its prescription drugs.
The company reported a net loss of $107 million, or 74 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $70.2 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
The net loss figure includes an impairment charge of $185 million.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.80 per share.
Revenue rose to $1.42 billion from $1.07 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
April 12 Activist investor Jana Partners' proposal that Whole Foods Market Inc move grocery distribution in-house to reduce its dependence on its biggest supplier, United Natural Foods Inc, is easier said than done.