Aug 10 Perrigo Co Plc slashed its
full-year earnings forecast for the second time, citing pricing
pressure in its generic drugs business, sending its shares down
as much as 13 percent and wiping out about $1.77 billion of
market value.
Perrigo's shares have halved since the company's
stockholders rejected a $26 billion hostile bid from
Netherlands-based Mylan NV in November, raising concerns
about the drugmaker's future as a standalone company.
Dublin-based Perrigo, which also reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit for the second time in
three quarters, also said on Wednesday it had lower performance
expectations for its branded consumer drugs business as it
reorganizes.
Chief Executive John Hendrickson has been working to
stabilize Perrigo since he took over in May from longtime CEO
Joseph Papa, who left to lead troubled Canadian drugmaker
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc .
Perrigo's announcement in May that it was cutting its
forecast unleashed skepticism about Papa's tenure at Perrigo.
The latest forecast revision showed that things are not yet
on the mend, said Wells Fargo analyst David Maris.
"We were surprised by the magnitude of the guidance
revision, given management's prior conviction in the business,"
Maris wrote in a client note.
Perrigo, with its large portfolio of consumer products,
infant formulas and over-the-counter generic topical drugs, has
long been seen as a potential takeover target.
The company, which had a market capitalization of $13.62
billion as of Tuesday's close, said it now expected adjusted
earnings of $6.85-$7.15 per share for the year, down from its
earlier estimate of $8.20-$8.60.
Up to Tuesday's close, Perrigo's stock had fallen 34 percent
this year, making it the second-worst performing share in the
S&P 500 healthcare index in percentage terms.
