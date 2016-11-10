Nov 10 Perrigo Company Plc, a maker of generic and over-the-counter drugs, said it will review strategic alternatives for the rights to the royalties from sales of its multiple sclerosis drug.

Dublin-based Perrigo has hired Morgan Stanley as its financial adviser to lead the review process for the drug, Tysabri, the company said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)