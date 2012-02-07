BRIEF-Wix acquires DeviantArt
* Wix acquires DeviantArt, pairing Wix capabilities with global creative community
(Follows alerts)
Feb 7 Generic drugmaker Perrigo Co posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by strong sales of its new products and contributions from a newly acquired business, and raised the lower end of its fiscal 2012 earnings view.
For fiscal 2012, Perrigo now expects adjusted profit from continuing operations of $4.70 to $4.80 a share, compared with its prior forecast of $4.65 to $4.80 a share.
Second-quarter net income rose to $99.7 million, or $1.06 a share, from $90.2 million, or 97 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Perrigo, which competes with Watson Pharma , Mead Johnson Nutrition Co and Israel's Teva , earned $1.20 a share from continuing operations.
Net sales rose 17 percent to $838.2 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.16 a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $809.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Allegan, Michigan-based company were up nearly 3 percent in premarket trade. They closed at $94.01 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Wix acquires DeviantArt, pairing Wix capabilities with global creative community
* Harley-Davidson Inc - appointment of Alstead and Golston by board action brings total number of directors to 13
Feb 23 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Thursday announced plans to offer transatlantic flights on 10 new routes between the United States and Europe starting at $65, ramping up pressure on U.S. and European rivals.