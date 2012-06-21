JERUSALEM, June 21 U.S. generic drugmaker Perrigo said on Thursday it will invest $40 million in Israel over the next three years to expand its research and development and production of pharmaceuticals.

As part of the investment, Perrigo plans to add another 100 employees to its two plants in Israel, it said. Perrigo had expanded its workforce in Israel by 40 percent over the past three years to about 900.

In recent years, Perrigo has invested 280 million shekels ($72 million) plus $30 million a year for R&D.

Perrigo's 2011 sales from Israel were 1.6 billion shekels, or $411 million, for a rise of 20 percent from 2010. Global sales were $2.76 billion.

The company said it expects another year of double-digit sales growth at Perrigo Israel. Most of the products developed and manufactured there are shipped to the United States and Europe.

John Hendrickson, Perrigo's senior vice president for Perrigo's global operations, told reporters that Israel is the company's second largest after its U.S. headquarters. It has 20 sites worldwide including China, Australia, the UK and India.

"The decision to expand our activities in Israel was made following great success of our operations in the country until now," he said, adding that a significant amount of Perrigo's drugs are produced in Israel. (Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by William Hardy)