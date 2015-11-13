Nov 12 Generic drug maker Mylan NV's $26-billion hostile bid for peer Perrigo Company Plc looked unlikely to succeed, a few hours before it was set to expire, a person familiar with the matter said.

Close to 40 percent of Perrigo's ordinary shares had been tendered ten hours before the tender offer was due to expire on Friday, significantly short of Mylan's acceptance threshold of more than 50 percent, the person said.

While more shares could still be tendered, many large institutional investors would have tendered their shares at this stage if they were going to accept the offer, the person added.

The source asked not to be identified because the tally is not yet official. Representatives for Mylan and Perrigo did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)