WASHINGTON Nov 3 Mylan received U.S. antitrust approval for a hostile takeover of Irish-based generic drugmaker Perrigo Co, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
Netherlands-based Mylan made a bid for Perrigo in April and went hostile in September. Perrigo shareholders have until Nov. 13 to accept its tender offer. Under Irish law, Mylan needs 80 percent of shareholders' votes to take control of Perrigo.
The FTC approved the prospective deal on condition the companies sell rights to seven generic medicines. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.