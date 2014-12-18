FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month low vs yen on growth pace rethink
* Sterling dips after "firearms incident" near UK parliament
Dec 18 Perrot Duval Holding SA :
* H1 sales of 21.6 million Swiss francs ($22.2 million), decrease of 7 pct on last year's figure
* H1 EBIT amounted to loss of 0.1 million Swiss francs(compared to a gain of 0.3 million Swiss francs in the previous year)
* H1 net loss of 0.4 million Swiss francs versus loss of 0.3 million Swiss francs year ago
* Group is anticipating sales approaching 48 million Swiss francs and a profit of 0.8 million Swiss francs at April 30, 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1zxdKVa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9731 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH/LONDON, March 22 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is paying 300 million Swiss francs ($300 million) for a stake in banking software and services provider Avaloq in what the group described as a first step towards a potential public listing.
ZURICH, March 22 The Swiss National Bank said the Swiss franc remains "significantly overvalued" according to new methods it is using to calculate its value versus the currencies of the country's main trading partners.